India’s current production capacity of HCQ is 35-40 cr tablets a month: IDMA

Senior vice president of Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA), Viranchi Shah said that India’s current production capacity of Hydroxychloroquine is 35-40 crore tablets a month. While speaking to ANI, he said, “India holds almost 70% global capacity of manufacturing Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). Our current production capacity of Hydroxychloroquine is 35-40 crore tablets a month. This is 10 times more than our requirement. There is no shortage of HCQ in India and we have sufficient amount of it to supply outside.”