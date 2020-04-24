हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India’s current production capacity of HCQ is 35-40 cr tablets a month: IDMA

Senior vice president of Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA), Viranchi Shah said that India’s current production capacity of Hydroxychloroquine is 35-40 crore tablets a month. While speaking to ANI, he said, “India holds almost 70% global capacity of manufacturing Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). Our current production capacity of Hydroxychloroquine is 35-40 crore tablets a month. This is 10 times more than our requirement. There is no shortage of HCQ in India and we have sufficient amount of it to supply outside.”

Apr 24, 2020, 12:54 PM IST

