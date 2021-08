India@75: What if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been in place of Jawaharlal Nehru?

If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been the first Prime Minister of India in place of Jawaharlal Nehru, how would he have dealt with the Kashmir problem? The picture of Patel's thoughts that emerges from his letters and conversations is complex and multi-layered. Know the story of the country's first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister in this special offer.