Indian Air Force Day 2022 : Celebrations underway in Chandigarh

| Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 90th anniversary today. It is for the first time that the IAF decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade in Chandigarh. On this occasion, the Supreme Commander of the three armies, President Draupadi Murmu, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the event.