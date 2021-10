Indian Air Force Day: Today is the 89th Raising Day of the Air Force

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will mark its raising day on October 8 as IAF Day today. The year 2021 marks 89 years since the IAF's foundation, and celebrations will take place at the Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in the presence of the Chief of Air Staff and senior officials of the three armed forces.