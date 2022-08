Indian Army foiled infiltration attempt in Nowshera

The army has got big success in Jammu and Kashmir. The army has thwarted the infiltration attempt from the Pakistani side in Nowshera.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

