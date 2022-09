Indian Army got this deadly weapon to fight in Siachen, will China-Pakistan be able to counter this weapon?

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 06:38 AM IST

Now the world's highest and inaccessible battlefield will also have internet facility. The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army has taken an important step in this direction. Satellite-based internet service has been launched by the Fire and Fury Corps on the world's highest battlefield Siachen Glacier at 19,061 feet by Siachen Signalers.