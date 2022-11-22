Indian Army-IAF Military Exercise: Now Indian Army will end the war in just 65 minutes?

Nov 22, 2022

A major military exercise took place just 100 kilometers away from Pakistan Border. During the military exercise, Indian Army used weapons like tank, artillery, armored vehicle,and rocket launchers. Along with the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force fighter jets, and fighter helicopters were also launched. This is a new age maneuver in which a big target will be completed in a short time and the whole war will end in just 65 minutes.