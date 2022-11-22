NewsVideos

Indian Army-IAF Military Exercise: Now Indian Army will end the war in just 65 minutes?

|Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 08:22 AM IST
A major military exercise took place just 100 kilometers away from Pakistan Border. During the military exercise, Indian Army used weapons like tank, artillery, armored vehicle,and rocket launchers. Along with the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force fighter jets, and fighter helicopters were also launched. This is a new age maneuver in which a big target will be completed in a short time and the whole war will end in just 65 minutes.

All Videos

India Russia Relation: Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov says, 'Nothing more than friendship..'
3:17
India Russia Relation: Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov says, 'Nothing more than friendship..'
Indonesia Earthquake 2022: Heavy damage due to earthquake in Indonesia, 162 people lost their lives
2:8
Indonesia Earthquake 2022: Heavy damage due to earthquake in Indonesia, 162 people lost their lives
Videsh Superfast: Ukraine's President Zelensky demands from NATO countries
2:3
Videsh Superfast: Ukraine's President Zelensky demands from NATO countries
Khabrein Khatakhat: BJP's big action before MCD elections, 11 rebel leaders out of party
6:36
Khabrein Khatakhat: BJP's big action before MCD elections, 11 rebel leaders out of party
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
17:35
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today

Trending Videos

3:17
India Russia Relation: Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov says, 'Nothing more than friendship..'
2:8
Indonesia Earthquake 2022: Heavy damage due to earthquake in Indonesia, 162 people lost their lives
2:3
Videsh Superfast: Ukraine's President Zelensky demands from NATO countries
6:36
Khabrein Khatakhat: BJP's big action before MCD elections, 11 rebel leaders out of party
17:35
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
Indian Army,indian army military,indian army military exercise,indian army military power,indian army military training,indian army military police,indian army-iaf,indian army iaf military exercise,military exercise 2022,military exercise,military exercise 2022 tricks,military exercises of india with other countries,Indian Air Force,indian air force military,indian air force military exercise,indian military air force training,IAF,IAF military exercise,