Indian Navy resumes training for NCC cadets after 33 years in Kashmir Valley

The Indian Navy has started training National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets after 33 years in the Kashmir Valley. More than 100 NCC cadets participated in this training at Manasbal lake in Ganderbal district.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 03:29 PM IST

The Indian Navy has started training National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets after 33 years in the Kashmir Valley. More than 100 NCC cadets participated in this training at Manasbal lake in Ganderbal district.