INS Mormugao Commissioning Into Indian Navy To Break Enemies' Strength On Large Scale

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

Indian Navy got a mighty warship yesterday. Indian army has become even more stronger with INS Mormugao Entry. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh while dedicating INS Mormugao to Indian Navy explained its specialty. In this report, know how India is gearing up against the enemy.