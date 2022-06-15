NewsVideos

Deshhit: Intelligence report claims anticipation of protest in many UP districts

After Nupur Sharma's controversial statement, a big conspiracy is being hatched to disturb peace in the country. The youth of the country is being provoked. As a result, the fear of violence in cities is increasing.

|Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 12:45 AM IST
After Nupur Sharma's controversial statement, a big conspiracy is being hatched to disturb peace in the country. The youth of the country is being provoked. As a result, the fear of violence in cities is increasing.

All Videos

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 14, 2022
5:56
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 14, 2022
Time Machine: Why was India divided into 14 states?
14:13
Time Machine: Why was India divided into 14 states?
Taal Thok Ke: Is bulldozer action against rioters justified?
1H6:11
Taal Thok Ke: Is bulldozer action against rioters justified?
Agenda India Ka: 4 Sensational Videos of Ranchi Violence
29:29
Agenda India Ka: 4 Sensational Videos of Ranchi Violence
Ranchi violence: Police releases posters of accused
2:31
Ranchi violence: Police releases posters of accused

Trending Videos

5:56
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 14, 2022
14:13
Time Machine: Why was India divided into 14 states?
1H6:11
Taal Thok Ke: Is bulldozer action against rioters justified?
29:29
Agenda India Ka: 4 Sensational Videos of Ranchi Violence
2:31
Ranchi violence: Police releases posters of accused
Deshhit,UP riots,UP,Riots,Kanpur riots,UP Police,up riots news today,prayagraj riots,bulldozer action in up,friday riots,up juma namaj protest news,riots in kanpur,UP violence,up violence bulldozer,bulldozers in action in up,up violence news,praygraj riots,up samachar,protests in UP,up police action on rioters,Communal riots,Yogi Adityanath,Owaisi,Hindi News,Latest Update,Friday prayer,