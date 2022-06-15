Deshhit: Intelligence report claims anticipation of protest in many UP districts

After Nupur Sharma's controversial statement, a big conspiracy is being hatched to disturb peace in the country. The youth of the country is being provoked. As a result, the fear of violence in cities is increasing.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 12:45 AM IST

