videoDetails

Interrogation of Manish Sisodia continues at CBI Headquarter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 10:56 PM IST

CBI's interrogation of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is going on for the last about 5 hours. Section 144 has been imposed outside the CBI Headquarter. Manish Sisodia got emotional before going to CBI office. Manish Sisodia while addressing the workers said that I am a follower of Bhagat Singh.