IPL Auction 2022: Punjab Kings buy Kagiso Rabada for 9.25 crores

The Mega Auction for IPL 2022 has started. The maximum base price for players has been kept at Rs 2 crore. At the same time, Punjab Kings bought Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 8.25 crore. Whereas, Punjab bought Kagiso Rabada for 9.25 crores. Pat Cummins was bought by KKR for Rs 7.25 crore.