Is India really prepared to tackle the outbreak of Coronavirus? Watch Ground report

क्या India में China जैसी तबाही लाएगा Coronavirus? Coronavirus Alert | COVID-19 News Another six fresh cases have been confirmed as the New Delhi man’s family, whom he had visited in Agra shortly after arriving from Vienna. A total of 66 people were tested through the ministry’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).