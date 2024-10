videoDetails

DNA: Fake Potatoes Seized in Food Safety Raid

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 02:20 AM IST

In a shocking revelation, the food safety department in Ballia has seized artificially colored poisonous potatoes intended for sale. These potatoes were being sold at prices 400 rupees higher per quintal than regular potatoes, highlighting the dangers of food fraud in the market. What does this mean for consumers and their health?