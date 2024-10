videoDetails

Arshad Madani raises question on Bahraich Violence Investigation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 07:52 AM IST

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Chief Maulana Mahmood Madani has raised questions on the action taken regarding the violence in Bahraich, UP. Madani has said that unilateral action is being taken against Muslims.