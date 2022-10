Is the Congress President's match fixed? Watch this report

| Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 02:31 PM IST

The election for the post of Congress President is on 17 October. Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor have filed their nominations on the last day. The picture has become completely clear for the Congress President's election. It is believed that Kharge's victory is certain because most of the party leaders are showing him their support.