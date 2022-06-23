Is there any politics behind Maharashtra political crisis?

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena veteran Eknath Shinde is counted among the close friends of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde is an old leader of Shiv Sena, but the same Shinde has now become a rebel and has shaken the Maharashtra government by claiming the support of more than 40 MLAs.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

