ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan on India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July at 2:51 am. Announcing the launch date, ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan said: "We are going to land on the Moon either on September 6 or September 7, that day happens to be the beginning of a lunar day. Watch this video to know more.