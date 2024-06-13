videoDetails

DNA: What advice did RSS give to BJP?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 12:20 AM IST

Now Modi government has also returned to the Centre. New governments have also been sworn in in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. But the analysis of election results is still going on. Two days ago, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had given a statement giving advice. Although Mohan Bhagwat had not taken the name of any party or person anywhere. But now an article has been published in RSS mouthpiece The Organizer regarding BJP's electoral performance in the Lok Sabha elections. This article has been written by RSS member Ratan Sharda. Whose title is - Modi 3.0: Conversation for course correction.