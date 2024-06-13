Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2757253
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What advice did RSS give to BJP?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Now Modi government has also returned to the Centre. New governments have also been sworn in in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. But the analysis of election results is still going on. Two days ago, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had given a statement giving advice. Although Mohan Bhagwat had not taken the name of any party or person anywhere. But now an article has been published in RSS mouthpiece The Organizer regarding BJP's electoral performance in the Lok Sabha elections. This article has been written by RSS member Ratan Sharda. Whose title is - Modi 3.0: Conversation for course correction.

All Videos

DNA: What is Priyanka's 'secret plan'?
Play Icon03:09
DNA: What is Priyanka's 'secret plan'?
DNA: Who is responsible for death of more than 40 Indians in Kuwait?
Play Icon02:55
DNA: Who is responsible for death of more than 40 Indians in Kuwait?
DNA: Why is there dispute over soil of Mathura?
Play Icon03:39
DNA: Why is there dispute over soil of Mathura?
DNA: Chandrababu Naidu's 'multi-starrer' oath ceremony
Play Icon03:45
DNA: Chandrababu Naidu's 'multi-starrer' oath ceremony
DNA: New rules for insurance people!
Play Icon01:37
DNA: New rules for insurance people!

Trending Videos

DNA: What is Priyanka's 'secret plan'?
play icon3:9
DNA: What is Priyanka's 'secret plan'?
DNA: Who is responsible for death of more than 40 Indians in Kuwait?
play icon2:55
DNA: Who is responsible for death of more than 40 Indians in Kuwait?
DNA: Why is there dispute over soil of Mathura?
play icon3:39
DNA: Why is there dispute over soil of Mathura?
DNA: Chandrababu Naidu's 'multi-starrer' oath ceremony
play icon3:45
DNA: Chandrababu Naidu's 'multi-starrer' oath ceremony
DNA: New rules for insurance people!
play icon1:37
DNA: New rules for insurance people!