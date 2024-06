videoDetails

DNA: What is Priyanka's 'secret plan'?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 12:20 AM IST

After thanking Rae Bareli, today Rahul Gandhi went to Wayanad to thank him. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had called the announcement of tickets on May 3, the last day of nomination in Amethi-Rae Bareli, as a shocking move of chess. Jairam's statement in the media on not fielding Priyanka from anywhere was, 'A few moves of chess are left. Priyanka will reach the House by contesting any by-election.