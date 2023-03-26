NewsVideos
videoDetails

ISRO creates new record, launches heaviest rocket LMV-3

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Breaking: ISRO has created a new record. ISRO launched the heaviest rocket LMV-3. Rocket launched with 36 satellites.

All Videos

Exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir under construction
2:18
Exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir under construction
Exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir under construction
11:48
Exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir under construction
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Satyagraha holds at Rajghat
2:16
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Satyagraha holds at Rajghat
LMV-3: Watch ISRO's biggest rocket launch
7:34
LMV-3: Watch ISRO's biggest rocket launch
Know What CM Kejriwal says on Amritpal Singh
7:10
Know What CM Kejriwal says on Amritpal Singh

Trending Videos

2:18
Exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir under construction
11:48
Exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir under construction
2:16
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Satyagraha holds at Rajghat
7:34
LMV-3: Watch ISRO's biggest rocket launch
7:10
Know What CM Kejriwal says on Amritpal Singh
ISRO rocket launch,isro heaviest rocket launch,India rocket launch,ISRO,isro launches rocket,isro's historic rocket launch,lmv-3 rocket launch,rocket launch,isro launch today,ISRO launch,isro's smallest rocket launched,isro's heaviest rocket successfully launches 36,isro launches rocket with 36 satellites,heaviest rocket launch,heaviest rocket lvm3m2 launch,isro will launch oneweb satellites,isro 36 satellite launch,isros lvm3 rocket to launch,