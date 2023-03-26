हिन्दी
ISRO creates new record, launches heaviest rocket LMV-3
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 26, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Breaking: ISRO has created a new record. ISRO launched the heaviest rocket LMV-3. Rocket launched with 36 satellites.
