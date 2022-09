IT raids on minister Rajendra Yadav's premises in Rajasthan

Income Tax Department has taken a big action in Rajasthan. IT has raided the premises of Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

