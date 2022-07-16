NewsVideos

Jagdeep Dhankhar to be NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President. This decision was taken in the BJP Parliament Board meeting. Party's national president JP Nadda gave this information by holding a press conference.

|Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 09:08 PM IST
