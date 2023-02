videoDetails

Jain monk Lokesh challenges Maulana Arshad Madani from the stage of 'Jamiat'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Jain monk Lokesh challenged Maulana Arshad Madani from the stage in the 34th session of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. In fact, Maulana Arshad Madani had said from the stage that Allah and Om are the same.