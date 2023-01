videoDetails

Jain Society Protest Against the Decision on Shri Sammed Shikharji site by Soren Govt

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Jain society is protesting in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh. This demonstration is taking place against the decision taken by the government on Shri Sammed Shikharji.