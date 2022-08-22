Jaipur Police took major action against illegally run casino and dance bar
Jaipur Police took major action against illegally run casino and dance bar. After the police raid, now 83 people have been arrested. Police also recovered 5 casino machines, 22 luxury vehicles, Rs 23 lakh in raids.
