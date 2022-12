Jairam Ramesh's big attack, said- Jyotiraditya Scindia '24 carat traitor'

| Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

Terming Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as a '24 carat traitor', Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said there is no scope for such leaders to return to the party. Scindia joined the BJP in March 2020, breaking ties with the Congress party.