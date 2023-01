videoDetails

Jamia Milia University's classes to remain closed for today

| Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

University Administration has taken a big decision amidst controversy over BBC documentary in Jamia Millia Islamia University. Jamia's classes have been suspended for today. This order has been issued taking in view huge uproar on 25th January. Watch big headlines of the day in this report.