Jamia VC Najma Akhtar claims 750 fake ID cards found inside campus

The students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, who were detained by the Delhi Police after a protest march against the citizenship law ended in violence on December 15 have received strong backing from the university's Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar. She said that we will demand a high-level probe into the entry of cops inside the campus. The VC also claimed that 750 fake identity cards were found inside the campus. #JamiaProtest #CAA #CAAProtest #CAB