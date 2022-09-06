Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind took 3 big decisions on the survey of madrasas

On the survey of madrasas in UP, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Mahmood Madani has said that madrasas are being looked at with a wrong intention. He further said that the people of madrasas have done important work for the development and brotherhood of the country.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

