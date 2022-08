Jammu And Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Nowshera, two infiltrators killed

The army has got big success in Jammu and Kashmir. The army has thwarted the infiltration attempt from the Pakistani side in Nowshera.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

