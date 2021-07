Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces neutralized 9 terrorists in 9 days

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday. Acting on information received by Kulgam Police about the presence of terrorists in Chimmar area of ​​Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by J&K Police, 18 Battalion of CRPF and 9 RR of Army.