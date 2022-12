videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha comments on j&k situation after removal of Article 370

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha commented on the situation of Jammu-Kashmir after removal of Article 370. During this J&K Deputy Governor Manoj Sinha mentioned about Kashmiri Pandits. Learn what Manoj Sinha said in this report.