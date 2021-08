Jammu-Kashmir Police shot dead 2 Lashkar commanders in an encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday killed two top commanders of The Resistance Force (TRF), an organization affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in an encounter operation. The terrorists, Mohammad Abbas Sheikh and Saqib Manzoor Dar, were top Lashkar commanders and were also responsible for carrying out several attacks on civilians, parliamentarians and security personnel.