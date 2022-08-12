Jammu-Kashmir Target killing: 1 Jawan injured in terrorist firing in Anantnag

Terrorists have opened fire on the police team in Anantnag. There has been firing on the police and CRPF team in Bijbehara area. One jawan was injured in terrorist firing. A search operation is being conducted in the area to nab the terrorists.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 07:15 PM IST

Terrorists have opened fire on the police team in Anantnag. There has been firing on the police and CRPF team in Bijbehara area. One jawan was injured in terrorist firing. A search operation is being conducted in the area to nab the terrorists.