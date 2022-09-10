NewsVideos

Janta Darbaar: 5 Congress MPs including Shashi Tharoor demand transparency in Congress President election

Congress President Rahul Gandhi made a big statement on Friday. He presented his side for the first time on the question of accepting the party's presidency. Rahul said that he has decided whether he wants to become the Congress President or not and will give his answer during the election itself.

|Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 11:18 AM IST
