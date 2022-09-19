Janta Darbar : Punjab Police's 'shameful' statement on 'MMS scandal'!

Thousands of students are sitting on dharna outside Chandigarh University over the MMS scandal. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the boy from Shimla to whom the accused girl used to send the video. Along with this, the police has arrested another boy from Shimla itself. But questions are also being raised on the investigation of the police in this case. University students allege that the police is trying to suppress the matter. Watch the debate on this issue in Janata Darbar.

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

