NewsVideos

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta's statement on Ankita case

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta's statement Ankita's case has come to the fore. Banna Gupta said that strict action will be taken against the culprits. Banna Gupta has accused BJP of doing politics on Ankita's issue.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 05:33 PM IST
Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta's statement Ankita's case has come to the fore. Banna Gupta said that strict action will be taken against the culprits. Banna Gupta has accused BJP of doing politics on Ankita's issue.

All Videos

Telangana Online Fraud: Four accused of thug gang arrested from Telangana
2:29
Telangana Online Fraud: Four accused of thug gang arrested from Telangana
Badhir News: Ghulam Nabi Azad lashed out at Congress
7:15
Badhir News: Ghulam Nabi Azad lashed out at Congress
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement on Ankita case
5:2
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement on Ankita case
Dumka Girl Death Case: Raghubar Das attacks Soren government over Ankita's murder
4:42
Dumka Girl Death Case: Raghubar Das attacks Soren government over Ankita's murder
Dumka Girl Death Case: BJP leader Giriraj Singh targets Hemant Soren government over Ankita case
4:1
Dumka Girl Death Case: BJP leader Giriraj Singh targets Hemant Soren government over Ankita case

Trending Videos

2:29
Telangana Online Fraud: Four accused of thug gang arrested from Telangana
7:15
Badhir News: Ghulam Nabi Azad lashed out at Congress
5:2
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement on Ankita case
4:42
Dumka Girl Death Case: Raghubar Das attacks Soren government over Ankita's murder
4:1
Dumka Girl Death Case: BJP leader Giriraj Singh targets Hemant Soren government over Ankita case
ankita case dumka news,dumka news,Dumka,ankita dumka,dumka ankita case,ankita dumka case,dumka girl ankita no more,dumka daughter ankita died,ankita dumka jharkhand news,ankita news dumka,dumka news today,justice for ankita dumka,ankita singh dumka jharkhand,Dumka District,dumka news updates,dumka case,ankita singh dumka,dumka crime news,dumka latest news,dumka wala jhumka,jharkhand ankita case,dumka rape case,dumka fodder case,Ankita Singh,