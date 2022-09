Jharkhand Political Crisis: CM Soren reached Jharkhand Assembly with all his MLAs

In Jharkhand, all the MLAs have reached the assembly along with Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Today Hemant Soren will present the confidence motion in the assembly.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 01:17 PM IST

