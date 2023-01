videoDetails

Joshimath Sinking: Demonstration of local people against compensation, says, 'First give compensation, then we will leave home'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

There is an atmosphere of panic among the people after cracks appeared in the houses in Joshimath. Local people are demanding compensation from the CM Dhami government of Uttarakhand. and are on display. Local people say, 'First we will take compensation then we will leave the house'