videoDetails

Joshimath Sinking: Dhami government in action regarding the disaster in Joshimath, listen what the CM said

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 05:15 PM IST

After the disaster in Joshimath Sinking of Uttarakhand, now the work of relief and rescue is being expedited continuously. A big statement has come. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the government is doing everything possible to deal with the disaster.