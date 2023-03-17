हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
JP Nadda attacks Rahul Gandhi
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 17, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Reversing the statements of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP National President JP Nadda has hit hard. He said, 'Rahul will have to apologize'
×
All Videos
1:55
Risk of mutant H3N2 virus of swine flu is increasing rapidly in many States including Delhi
1:16
BJP's big attack in liquor policy scam case
0:34
Attack on two judges of Sasaram Civil Court
1:27
Mallikarjun Kharge on BJP: Congress President's big attack on BJP
3:29
Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy's problems increase in Delhi liquor policy scam
Trending Videos
1:55
Risk of mutant H3N2 virus of swine flu is increasing rapidly in many States including Delhi
1:16
BJP's big attack in liquor policy scam case
0:34
Attack on two judges of Sasaram Civil Court
1:27
Mallikarjun Kharge on BJP: Congress President's big attack on BJP
3:29
Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy's problems increase in Delhi liquor policy scam
Rahul Gandhi,jp nadda on rahul gandhi,JP Nadda,jp nadda attack on rahul gandhi,jp nadda vs rahul gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,jp nadda on rahul gandhi new look,jp nadda slams rahul gandhi,jp nadda attacks rahul gandhi,jp nadda attack rahul gandhi,jp nadda attacks rahul gandhi news,bjp president jp nadda,rahul gandhi on china,jp nadda on sonia gandhi,Rahul Gandhi speech,jp nadda on congress,jp nadda news,rahul on nadda,rahul gandhi on tawang,