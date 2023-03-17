NewsVideos
JP Nadda attacks Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Reversing the statements of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP National President JP Nadda has hit hard. He said, 'Rahul will have to apologize'

