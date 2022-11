JP Nadda Casts Vote Along with his family for himachal pradesh elections 2022

| Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Voting is in process for Himachal Pradesh elections. Bharatiya Janata Party's National President JP Nadda has also reached to vote along with his family members. After casting his vote, he said that, 'he was thankful that he had the privilege of exercising his vote with his family.' Know in detail what JP Nadda said.