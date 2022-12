videoDetails

JP Nadda Comments on Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks, says, 'Congress's MoU with China'

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi made a controversial statement regarding India-China in Arunachal's Tawang. BJP President JP Nadda has counterattacked on the same and said, 'Congress's MoU with China'. Know JP Nadda's full statement in this report.