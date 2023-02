videoDetails

Junaid-Nasir Murder Case: Mahapanchayat organized in Monu Manesar's support

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Junaid-Nasir Murder Case: In the case of the murder of Junaid and Nasir of Rajasthan, a nomination report has been lodged against 5 cow protectors, in which the name of Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar of Gurgaon is also included. After this incident a mahapanchayat has been organized today in support of Monu Manesar.