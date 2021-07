Jyotiraditya Scindia replaces Hardeep Singh Puri as Civil Aviation Minister

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who switched from Congress to BJP last year, is all set to take charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday. The Rajya Sabha MP replaces Hardeep Singh Puri, who has been given the charge of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. He will also handle the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.