'Kaali' Poster Controversy: Government of India's statement on insulting Kali

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has reacted to the poster controversy of Maa Kali. On the question of Zee News, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said that Canada has taken action after registering the objection.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

