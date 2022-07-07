NewsVideos

'Kaali' Poster Controversy: Government of India's statement on insulting Kali

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has reacted to the poster controversy of Maa Kali. On the question of Zee News, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said that Canada has taken action after registering the objection.

|Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs of India has reacted to the poster controversy of Maa Kali. On the question of Zee News, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said that Canada has taken action after registering the objection.

All Videos

Breaking News: 3 people injured in clashes and vandalism in Karnataka
1:53
Breaking News: 3 people injured in clashes and vandalism in Karnataka
Breaking News: Floods ravage Gujarat's Jamnagar
3:1
Breaking News: Floods ravage Gujarat's Jamnagar
Kaali Poster Controversy: Complaint filed against Leena and MP Mahua Moitra
3:44
Kaali Poster Controversy: Complaint filed against Leena and MP Mahua Moitra
Breaking News: Major accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
1:7
Breaking News: Major accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
Breaking News: PM Modi gives a gift of 1800 crores to Kashi
2:1
Breaking News: PM Modi gives a gift of 1800 crores to Kashi

Trending Videos

1:53
Breaking News: 3 people injured in clashes and vandalism in Karnataka
3:1
Breaking News: Floods ravage Gujarat's Jamnagar
3:44
Kaali Poster Controversy: Complaint filed against Leena and MP Mahua Moitra
1:7
Breaking News: Major accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
2:1
Breaking News: PM Modi gives a gift of 1800 crores to Kashi
kaali poster controversy,Kaali poster,kaali movie poster controversy,kaali movie controversy,poster of kaali movie,maa kali poster controversy,kali poster controversy,smoking kaali poster,kaali maa poster controversy,kaali maa controversy,Kaali,kaali documentary poster,kaali controversy,maa kali poster,ct ravi on kaali poster controversy,MEA,Ministry of External Affairs of India,pm modi in kaali poster vivad,Amit Shah,india govt on kaali controversy,breaking,