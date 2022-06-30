Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case Update: CM Gehlot reached Kanhaiya's house amid Hindu protests

Hindus across the country are angry since the murder of Kanhaiya Lal. There is a demand to hang the killers. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has reached Kanhaiya Lal's home. He met the family of the deceased here.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

