Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case Update: CM Gehlot reached Kanhaiya's house amid Hindu protests

Hindus across the country are angry since the murder of Kanhaiya Lal. There is a demand to hang the killers. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has reached Kanhaiya Lal's home. He met the family of the deceased here.

|Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 03:34 PM IST
