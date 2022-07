Kanhaiyalal murder case: NIA may bring accused to Jaipur

There is a big update in the Kanhaiyalal murder case that the accused may appear in Jaipur. NIA can bring these two accused to Jaipur and present them in NIA court.

Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 05:58 PM IST

