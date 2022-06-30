NewsVideos

Kanhaiyalal Murder Case Update : Who gave training to the killers of Kanhaiyalal?

Since the murder of Kanhaiyalal, the situation in Rajasthan has remained tense. Thousands of people gathered for Kanhaiya's funeral and shouted slogans too. During the protest, clashes also took place between the police and demonstrators. Now the Pakistan connection to this matter has come to the fore.

|Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
